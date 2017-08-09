Add Charles Barkley to the growing list of players who disagree with Kyrie Irving‘s request for a trade.

During an interview on NBA TV, Barkley said he doesn’t understand why Kyrie would want to be “the man” when he can win now with LeBron James and the Cavaliers (starting at 2:21):

“There’s a notion where you wanna be the man—I just think it’s so stupid. “If I got a chance to play with another great player, I wanna do that. I mean, the objective is to win. “When he was on a bad team and he was the man, I guarantee that wasn’t a lot of fun for him.”

