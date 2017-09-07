Hall of Famer Charles Barkley says LeBron James is a better player than Kevin Durant, but is quick to add that neither superstar is close to Michael Jordan‘s level.
Sir Charles, however, does have LBJ in his personal top-10 list of all-time NBA greats.
"LeBron James is better than Kevin Durant…and neither one of them is as good as Michael."
Agree with Charles Barkley's list? pic.twitter.com/5bCHoIrvPp
— CSN Philly (@CSNPhilly) September 6, 2017
Barkley, in an interview with CSN Philly, added that the Philadelphia Sixers are a “lock” to make the Playoffs next season.
Related
Kevin Durant Says LeBron James is Not Better Than Him
Commentscomments powered by Disqus