Hall of Famer Charles Barkley says LeBron James is a better player than Kevin Durant, but is quick to add that neither superstar is close to Michael Jordan‘s level.

Sir Charles, however, does have LBJ in his personal top-10 list of all-time NBA greats.

"LeBron James is better than Kevin Durant…and neither one of them is as good as Michael." Agree with Charles Barkley's list? pic.twitter.com/5bCHoIrvPp — CSN Philly (@CSNPhilly) September 6, 2017

Barkley, in an interview with CSN Philly, added that the Philadelphia Sixers are a “lock” to make the Playoffs next season.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Related

Kevin Durant Says LeBron James is Not Better Than Him