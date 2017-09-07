Hall of Famer Charles Barkley says LeBron James is a better player than Kevin Durant, but is quick to add that neither superstar is close to Michael Jordan‘s level.

Sir Charles, however, does have LBJ in his personal top-10 list of all-time NBA greats.

Barkley, in an interview with CSN Philly, added that the Philadelphia Sixers are a “lock” to make the Playoffs next season.

