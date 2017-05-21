LeBron James has been unreal in the 2016-17 playoffs, averaging 34.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.1 assists on 57% shooting from the field. He is chasing his fourth NBA title, but will likely have to take down a loaded Golden State Warriors team to attain it.

Prior to Game 3 of the ECF, Charles Barkley commented on The King’s place amongst the greats, specifically comparing him to five-time champion Kobe Bryant.

“If he’s able to win a championship this year I might move him on a level with Kobe Bryant.” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HmiiSQsIzp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2017

