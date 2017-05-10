Charles Barkley isn’t thrilled with all the blowouts in these here NBA Playoffs, cracking Monday night that he’d rather be watching hockey instead.

“Speaking of a Zamboni, thank God for the NHL Playoffs,” Barkley joked. “That’s what I would be watching in the back instead of some of these blowouts.”

The Cavs and Warriors, on seemingly yet another collision course, have both swept the first two rounds of the postseason.

Draymond Green even recently accused Cleveland’s opponents for not playing well enough to make the games competitive and interesting.

Per the AP:

For Golden State, the games mostly haven’t been close. Only one victory, Game 3 against the Portland Trail Blazers, was decided by fewer than 11 points, and the Warriors never trailed in three of the four games against Utah. The trio of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green has been consistently dominant, and Golden State’s elite length and athleticism on defense have been stifling. “We are mostly impressed with how we are playing our brand of basketball,” Green said. “We really imposed our will on the other team. That’s big. In the playoffs, you let a team get in a groove and it’s hard to win games like that. “We have imposed our will all eight games. That’s important on the offensive and defensive end, and if you can do that, with the talent that we have, with the experience that we have, it will be tough to beat us.”

