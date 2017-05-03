Draymond Green doesn’t want any comparisons to Charles Barkley, but Chuck is more than happy to stack their games up against one another.

The Hall of Famer was incredulous Tuesday night when asked if Green could have checked him.

Chuck wasn't trying to hear it when asked if Draymond could defend him 😂 pic.twitter.com/kDBnADNiUm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2017

Green, a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, avoided the trash talk and instead provided a measured and nuanced response.

Definitely know my history. Watched a lot of Barkley in my life. We are about the same height and had/have some point forward to us. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 2, 2017

A few similarities but a lot of difference. Comments will always be taken out of context and the questions are never told in stories. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 2, 2017

If I can have half the career then I think I did pretty well for myself. However, I try to create my own lane in this league! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 2, 2017