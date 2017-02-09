Charles Oakley, who hasn’t played in an NBA game since the 2003-’04 season, is the talk of the hoops world after being arrested at Madison Square Garden in one of the wildest scenes at an NBA arena in quite some time. Oakley, who has reportedly been charged with three counts of assault, has not been on the lam, instead talking with the media about the situation and giving his side of the story.

In an interview with ESPN, Oakley called out Jim Dolan and said that the Knicks owner won’t even shake the hand of of one of the franchise’s most beloved players and that whenever he goes to the Garden, security confronts him right away:

“He don’t want to meet with me,” Oakley told The Undefeated’s Mike Wise. “Man won’t even shake my hand.” “Whenever I go to the Garden now, security has been told to inform him immediately,” Oakley said. “Last year against Charlotte I went to a game and a bunch of security people came up to me right away and told me not to walk around, stay where I am. He just doesn’t want me in the building.”

Despite the way he has allegedly been treated by Dolan and the Knicks, Oakley continues to support the team, saying that he wishes them “all the luck and success on the basketball court:”

“I’m a Knicks fan, played here 10 years. I love the Knicks. I love New York. This is my heart. I wish them all the luck and success on the basketball court. I don’t know why I’m not welcome into the Garden.”

