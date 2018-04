The Charlotte Hornets have formally offered their general manager position to Mitch Kupchak.

According to the NYT‘s Marc Stein, the Hornets are “confident” that an agreement will be reached soon.

The Charlotte @hornets have formally offered their GM post to Mitch Kupchak and are confident they can soon seal a deal with the longtime former Lakers executive, according to league sources. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 2, 2018

