The Charlotte Hornets unveiled their first two uniforms featuring the Jumpman logo on Monday.
Kemba Walker and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist modeled the white “Association” and teal “Icon” editions, which feature the Jordan Brand logo on the jersey and shorts (via @hornets):
THE REVEAL.
Introducing our new Hornets uniforms – the FIRST @Jumpman23 uniform for a U.S. pro team. #BuzzCity
👉🏼 https://t.co/xNnuIc9q6T pic.twitter.com/fDrSi5UpZu
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 31, 2017
The Hornets will become the only NBA team—and first American pro sports team—to wear Jordan Brand uniforms.
Logo status.
The Jumpman has a permanent home on the @hornets jersey. pic.twitter.com/3Tckr4xDfW
— Jordan (@Jumpman23) July 31, 2017
Photos courtesy of Hornets.com
RELATED:
Michael Jordan’s Hornets Will Be Only NBA Team To Wear Jordan Brand Next Season
Commentscomments powered by Disqus