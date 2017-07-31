The Charlotte Hornets unveiled their first two uniforms featuring the Jumpman logo on Monday.

Kemba Walker and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist modeled the white “Association” and teal “Icon” editions, which feature the Jordan Brand logo on the jersey and shorts (via @hornets):

THE REVEAL. Introducing our new Hornets uniforms – the FIRST @Jumpman23 uniform for a U.S. pro team. #BuzzCity 👉🏼 https://t.co/xNnuIc9q6T pic.twitter.com/fDrSi5UpZu — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 31, 2017

The Hornets will become the only NBA team—and first American pro sports team—to wear Jordan Brand uniforms.

Logo status. The Jumpman has a permanent home on the @hornets jersey. pic.twitter.com/3Tckr4xDfW — Jordan (@Jumpman23) July 31, 2017

Photos courtesy of Hornets.com

RELATED:

Michael Jordan’s Hornets Will Be Only NBA Team To Wear Jordan Brand Next Season