The Charlotte Hornets unveiled their first two uniforms featuring the Jumpman logo on Monday.

Kemba Walker and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist modeled the white “Association” and teal “Icon” editions, which feature the Jordan Brand logo on the jersey and shorts (via @hornets):

The Hornets will become the only NBA team—and first American pro sports team—to wear Jordan Brand uniforms.

Photos courtesy of Hornets.com

