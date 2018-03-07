Chauncey Billups On Running An NBA Franchise: ‘It’s Still A Desire Of Mine’

When Cavaliers GM David Griffin stepped down this past summer, Chauncey Billups was rumored to be a serious candidate to take over as president of basketball operations for the organization.

But Billups, who works for ESPN as an NBA analyst, reportedly withdrew his name from consideration because Cleveland offered him a “below-market salary” of $2 million.

According to Harrison Wind of BSN Denver, while Billups is happy in his current job, the former All-Star and 2004 Finals MVP still aspires to one day run an NBA franchise:

“It’s still a desire of mine,” Billups told BSN Denver. “When it’s time, it will happen.” … Whenever the next front office opening comes about, Billups will listen. “Most of the time when you get a job like that, it’s because the situation is not good,” Billups said. “If it was that good, that job wouldn’t be open. Sometimes it’s about fit but at the end of the day, there are only 30 of those jobs in the world. So if somebody’s interested in you, you have to strongly consider that if its something that you’re passionate about and it’s something you want to do.”

