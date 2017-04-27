The Chicago Bulls couldn’t get much colder after a brutal fourth quarter in a 108-97 Game 5 loss on Wednesday… until they hit the showers in the visitor’s locker room at TD Garden.

The Bulls committed more turnovers (6) than they made shots (5) in the final quarter. And then they had to freeze their way through their post-game showers.

Wade just informed teammates there's no hot water for showers in visiting locker room. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) April 27, 2017

ESPN caught this exchange between Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler in the locker room:

“Hey, Jimmy, ain’t no hot water, bro,” Bulls guard Dwyane Wade yelled as he made his way to his locker. “Word?” asked Butler, still dressed in full uniform, with a slim machine attached to his knee sending energy jolts through his tired body. “It’s freezing in there,” Wade said.

Chicago held a 85-84 lead with 10:09 remaining, but then the Celtics ripped off a 20-4 run as Chicago came up with empty possession after empty possession.

Butler attempted just 2 shots in the fourth, as Chicago dropped their third straight game.

RELATED:

Marcus Smart Responds To Jimmy Butler: ‘It Ain’t Hard To Find Me’