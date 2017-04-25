During the second quarter of the Celtics’ 104-95 Game 4 win in Chicago on Sunday, things got chippy between Jimmy Butler and Marcus Smart.

After the game, Jimmy Butler told the media that Smart is a “great actor” and that he’s “not about that life.”

“He’s a great actor. Acting tough. That’s what he does. But I don’t think he’s about that [life]. I’m the wrong guy to get in my face. “He needs to take it somewhere else because I’m not the one for that.”

Of course, the media had to get Marcus Smart’s reaction after Tuesday’s practice.

Smart questioned Butler’s assertion, saying, “If you’re going to say somebody ain’t about that life, you should know it, right?”

“I ain’t got to talk about what I am about. I can show you better than I can tell you. “Like I said, it ain’t hard to find me. “You heard what he said: ‘I don’t think Marcus Smart’s about that life.’ Last time I checked, if you’re going to say somebody ain’t about that life, you should know it, right?”

The Bulls and Celtics will face off in a crucial Game 5 on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. EST in Boston.

