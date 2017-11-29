Despite reports about his blood clots being career-ending, Chris Bosh isn’t ready to call an end to his playing career.

In an interview with NBA TV on Tuesday, Bosh made it clear that he hasn’t retired.

Chris Bosh to NBA TV: 'I plan to keep my options open as a player' https://t.co/mVEOtDJSPE — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 29, 2017

Via the Sun-Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman:

“Probably not coaching. It’s always very interesting. I’m always going to be around the game of basketball. “I plan to keep my options open as a player moving forward, but that’s not coaching. “Maybe front office work, working with teams and spreading the game, maybe teaching the game to young people, that’s something that’s a very big passion.”

RELATED:

Report: Chris Bosh’s Illness is Career-Ending