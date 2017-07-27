Chris Bosh believes that LeBron James and Kyrie Irving should come together and emerge united despite Kyrie’s reported request for a trade.

“Work it out, man. Always,” Bosh recently told TMZ, when asked about the best resolution for the Cavs superstars.

Bosh then seemed to contradict himself when asked if he thinks Kyrie should pave his own way as the leader of his own team.

“Absolutely,” Bosh replied. “That’s what we all want right?”

RELATED:

Cavs GM: LeBron James-Kyrie Irving Beef ‘Overblown’