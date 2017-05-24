Chris Bosh and the Heat are set to part ways in amicable fashion, according to reports out of Miami.

Blood clots have derailed the 11-time NBA All-Star’s career.

Bosh, 33, is owed what remains on his $25.3 million salary for 2017-18 and $26.8 million for next season, with insurance covering much of it.

Per the Miami Herald:

The source said in early May that Bosh had reached a unique agreement that would purge him from the Heat’s cap before the start of free agency but also give him the opportunity to play again, if he chose, without salary-cap consequences for the Heat.

Contacted May 5, the league office and the players union denied that such an agreement was in place.

The Heat is optimistic that because of a change in the labor agreement, its parting with Bosh not only would clear his $25.3 million salary off next year’s cap, but would permanently remove his $52.1 million in remaining salary from the cap even if he resumes his career elsewhere. Bosh will receive all $52 million still due, with insurance covering a substantial part of that.

“There isn’t anybody in this organization that feels worse for C.B. than I do,” Heat president Pat Riley said at the end of the season. “It got a little sideways at the end because of feelings and things of that nature. I think in due time it will run its course and take care of itself.”