Chris Bosh Says He’s ‘Not Done Yet’ Playing In The NBA

by February 15, 2018

Eleven-time All-Star Chris Bosh has not played in the NBA since the 2015-16 season due to health issues, but the former Heat and Raptors big man told the First Take crew that his career is not yet over:

Doctors previously reported that Bosh’s blood clots, in his lungs and legs, were too severe to play with.

But CB has apparently “been in the gym” and is hoping to make a comeback. Through thirteen years in the NBA, he averaged 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

RELATED
Chris Bosh Wants To ‘Keep Options Open’ as a Player

