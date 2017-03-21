Thanks to the Cavaliers decision to rest LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love during this past Saturday’s primetime game, the NBA’s rest issues has once again reared its ugly head as the playoffs near.

Last night, Commissioner Adam Silver issued a warning to teams that rest their star players, and today Chris Bosh, who is sidelined with blood clots, came out and said in an Associated Press interview that, “If you can play, play.”

More from AP:

“I can see it in some instances,” Bosh said in an interview with The Associated Press. “But then at the same time, if you can play, play. When there’s so much work to do, it’s kind of hard to see why guys would take time off. With that said, from a player’s side, the schedule is intense. But I guess that’s part of being in the NBA. And I think what happened was when young guys start saying `Oh, rest,’ that kind of brought it to a tipping point a little bit.”

Bosh is currently working as part of TNT’s studio crew for its Monday night “Players Only” broadcasts and in late February said his “health is great.” There has been no word on his playing future.

