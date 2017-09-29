While Chris Paul says he’s happy for LeBron James and Dwyane Wade getting back together in Cleveland, he wants “to beat them bad.”

Along with Carmelo Anthony, Paul is very close to Wade and LeBron off the court; but on the court, it’s all about winning.

Chris Paul on D-Wade signing with LeBron in Cleveland: "I told them congrats. But I want to beat them bad, and they want to beat us bad." 🍌 pic.twitter.com/3AkbK71LZc — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) September 28, 2017

“I told them guys congrats on getting back to together there. “But at the end of the day, I know Melo wants to beat them bad, I want to beat them bad, and they want to beat us bad. It is what it is.”

RELATED:

Dwyane Wade Says LeBron Started Recruiting Him After Bulls Traded Jimmy Butler