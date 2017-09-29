Dwyane Wade says LeBron James starting to recruit him to the Cavaliers just a few days after the Bulls traded Jimmy Butler.

In an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Wade said things “started getting real” when he and LeBron worked out together in Los Angeles earlier this month.

“The first text message I got early, I think it was a few days after Jimmy got traded. He texted me to just test my temperature a little bit. “’Hey man, just checkin’ on you.’ And we talked. And then obviously, we always talk about just regular things. “Then he hit me again later, like, ‘I don’t know what you gon’ do. I don’t know where your mind is right now, but if something happens in Chicago and you guys decide to part ways, I want you to really consider coming to Cleveland.’”

