The San Antonio Spurs aren’t the only potential suitor in the Chris Paul free agency sweepstakes this summer.

According to the L.A. Times, Paul could meet with the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets as well.

The Clippers have recently become “nervous” about the reports that San Antonio will make a big push to get Paul and that the point guard has interest in talking to and possibly joining the Spurs, said one executive who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Paul also has plans to talk with the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets, one executive said.

