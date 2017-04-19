After leading the Clippers to a 99-91 Game 2 win against the Utah Jazz, Chris Paul was asked about heading to Utah for Game 3.

Paul said that Utah has “a lot of fans there that are compete homers” (around 0:40 in the clip above). Somehow, the comment offended Jazz fans.

When all the clipper fans are just fair weather laker fans, it makes sense why CP3 called Jazz fans homers. #takenote — Utah Man Podcast (@UtahManPodcast) April 19, 2017

Chris Paul just called Jazz fans homers. I guess it would be weird to see fans that care coming from that arena. — C.G.Jones (@c_garrettjones) April 19, 2017

When asked to explain what he meant by “complete homers,” CP3 said that the reporter was “reaching.”

CP3: Tell me what you took it as, if you that reaching. Reporter: I took it as a compliment. CP3: Exactly, that means they like their team. Like, why even try that though? I’ve said that before, they’re homers. When you go there you don’t really see opposing team’s jerseys. They support their team, which is good. So how could you even take that another way?

RELATED:

Chris Paul Says Rudy Gobert ‘Talks a Lot’