During the third quarter of the Warriors’ 113-91 blowout Game 1 win, Blazers guard CJ McCollum observed that Klay Thompson may be the odd man out in Golden State.

McCollum tweeted, “Klay gonna get another ring and find his own squad. They better enjoy him while he there 😂”

Compared to last season, Thompson is averaging 8 fewer touches and 10.5 fewer points in the playoffs. In Game 1, he shot just 3-16 from the field.

Thompson, however, has maintained that he’s happy with the looks he’s getting.

