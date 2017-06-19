Enter another team in the Paul George sweepstakes: the Los Angeles Clippers.

While George reportedly prefers to play for the Lakers, the Clippers could pursue George in hopes of selling him on championship potential.

From Sean Deveney of Sporting News:

The Pacers could wait until after July 1 on a deal, if their best course of action involves a sign-and-trade. That, at least, gives the Pacers the chance to widen their base of possible George trade targets.

 

Among them, league sources told Sporting News, are the Clippers, who have three significant free agents — Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and J.J. Redick — and are desperate to add a player who could change their perennial postseason disappointment.

 

The Clippers have expressed interest in George.

