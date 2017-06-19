Enter another team in the Paul George sweepstakes: the Los Angeles Clippers.

While George reportedly prefers to play for the Lakers, the Clippers could pursue George in hopes of selling him on championship potential.

If @Pacers can't get deal done on Paul George this week, sources say Clippers will pursue him via sign-and-trade. https://t.co/pqPmRt0MzR

From Sean Deveney of Sporting News:

The Pacers could wait until after July 1 on a deal, if their best course of action involves a sign-and-trade. That, at least, gives the Pacers the chance to widen their base of possible George trade targets.

Among them, league sources told Sporting News, are the Clippers, who have three significant free agents — Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and J.J. Redick — and are desperate to add a player who could change their perennial postseason disappointment.

The Clippers have expressed interest in George.