Before settling on a deal with the Pistons, the Clippers reportedly offered Blake Griffin to the Thunder for Paul George.

While guesting on the Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN’s Royce Young revealed that the Clippers tried to get “some bigger-name players” for Griffin, but teams weren’t biting.

Did the Clippers get as much as they could for Blake Griffin?

Young: “They offered him around to everybody.”

Windhorst: “I don’t know if that’s true.”

Young: “I know that they made calls to Oklahoma City for Paul George. I’m pretty sure they made calls to Minnesota for players. So they tried to get some bigger-name players. It just wasn’t happening.”

