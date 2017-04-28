The LA Clippers are reportedly committed to inking Blake Griffin to a long-term pact this offseason.

Griffin, Chris Paul and J.J. Redick can all become free agents this summer, and Doc Rivers wants to keep the Clips’ core together.

The 28-year-old is nursing a season-ending toe injury as the Clippers fight for their Playoff lives.

Per Yahoo (via RealGM):

“Griffin is still a significant part of the Clippers’ future. Management remains committed to signing him to a long-term deal this summer, league sources tell me,” said Adrian Wojnarowski in a video essay. “In a lot of ways, Griffin has been most loyal to the Clippers’ brand. He has never had wanderlust, never floated ideas about leaving town. Truth be told, he’s accommodated Paul in every way. Broadened his own game, grown as a leader and taken a lot of unfair finger pointing and blame once the All-Star point guard became the face of the franchise.” Wojnarowski also said “it’s hard to imagine a split with Griffin.”

