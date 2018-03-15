Clyde Drexler Named New Commissioner of BIG3

by March 15, 2018
74

Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler has been named the new commissioner of the BIG3:

Drexler signed a three-year contract to replace Roger Mason Jr., the league announced on Thursday.

“Clyde is a consummate professional, revered businessman and indisputably one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball,” said BIG3 co-founders and co-CEOs Jeff Kwatinetz and Ice Cube. “We were thrilled to have his early support as a coach for our inaugural season and couldn’t be more pleased to welcome him to the executive team as BIG3 Commissioner.”

RELATED
BIG3 Signs Clyde Drexler, Rick Barry and Rick Mahorn as Coaches

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Greg Oden To Participate In BIG3 Draft Combine

1 month ago
1,967
NBA

Allen Iverson Apologizes for Skipping Big 3 Game

8 months ago
58
NBA

Allen Iverson Skips Big 3 Game

8 months ago
39
clyde drexler
NBA

BIG3 Signs Clyde Drexler, Rick Barry and Rick Mahorn as Coaches

1 year ago
14
College

Total Frat Move

2 years ago
6
NBA

Kobe Bryant Names Top 5 Players He Faced: Jordan, Hakeem, LeBron, Durant and Drexler

2 years ago
32

TRENDING


Most Recent

NBA Kicks of the Night

56 mins ago
113

Clyde Drexler Named New Commissioner of BIG3

56 mins ago
74

Report: Penny To Become Memphis Head Coach ‘Barring Anything Unforeseen’

2 hours ago
252

Isaiah Thomas and Julius Randle Downplay Fiery Exchange

4 hours ago
1,707

Damian Lillard Says He’s Playing at Highest Level of His Career

4 hours ago
204