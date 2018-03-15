Clyde Drexler Named New Commissioner of BIG3

Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler has been named the new commissioner of the BIG3:

BREAKING NEWS 🚨 We’re ecstatic to announce the legendary Clyde Drexler as Commissioner of the BIG3! pic.twitter.com/PKE3UdIEPA — BIG3 (@thebig3) March 15, 2018

Drexler signed a three-year contract to replace Roger Mason Jr., the league announced on Thursday.

“Clyde is a consummate professional, revered businessman and indisputably one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball,” said BIG3 co-founders and co-CEOs Jeff Kwatinetz and Ice Cube. “We were thrilled to have his early support as a coach for our inaugural season and couldn’t be more pleased to welcome him to the executive team as BIG3 Commissioner.”

RELATED

BIG3 Signs Clyde Drexler, Rick Barry and Rick Mahorn as Coaches