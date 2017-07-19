Several NBA players—including Paul George, Victor Oladipo and Richard Hamilton—were reportedly tricked into sending free shoes to a notorious Miami con man.

According to an arrest warrant filed on Tuesday, 30-year-old Justin Jackson posed as Adele’s manager on email, and asked multiple NBA players for sneakers to auction off for charity.

Conman swindled NBA stars of sneakers by posing as Adele’s manager, police say https://t.co/W77e62NhWy pic.twitter.com/CTucnjOMa2 — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) July 18, 2017

On Tuesday, Jackson and his wife were booked into the Miami-Dade County jail for the second time in three months.

From the Miami Herald:

According to an arrest warrant filed Tuesday, Jackson used email to pose as Adele’s manager when he: • Offered Adele concert tickets in exchange for sneakers from basketball players Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Bismack Biyombo, among others, purportedly for an auction to benefit charities. He succeeded in getting sneakers shipped to him from NBA stars Paul George, Victor Oladipo and Richard Hamilton.

