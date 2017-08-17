While it might seem like LeBron James and Kyrie Irving‘s relationship is damaged beyond repair, but their former teammate Dahntay Jones thinks otherwise.

While on SirusXM NBA Radio, Jones said just “a small conversation” could set things right between the Cavs’ two superstars.

"Nothing's to a point where it can't be fixed. It can be fixed with a small conversation" –@dahntay1 on LeBron and Kyrie's relationship pic.twitter.com/pvHv0IGuok — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 17, 2017

“Nothing’s to a point where it can’t be fixed. It can be fixed with a small conversation.”

