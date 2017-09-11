Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been trying to talk Carmelo Anthony into joining him in Portland next season.

After a recent conversation with Melo, Lillard says that Anthony “didn’t seem opposed” to such a move. From The Undefeated:

Lillard said that he spoke to New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony about the possibility of waiving his no-trade clause to be dealt to Portland, but doesn’t see any trade in sight. Lillard said that Anthony “didn’t seem opposed” to the idea of playing for the Blazers when they spoke.

