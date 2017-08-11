Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony says he will only waive his no-trade clause for the Rockets, but Blazers stars Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum continue to recruit Anthony with the hopes that he will change his mind.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Lillard and McCollum have done “a really good job” recruiting, and that the Blazers have at the very least “piqued Carmelo’s interest.” From the Russillo Show:

“Portland’s an interesting team in this because CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard have done a really good job of recruiting Carmelo. They’ve been on him. “McCollum’s in New York. You saw the video of them playing pick-up. Selling him on, ‘Hey, look what our team could look like with you.’ “But that’s incumbent on, can Portland put a package together that appeals to New York? If they could, that’s a sleeper team to get Carmelo to waive his no-trade. “I’m told they’ve piqued Carmelo’s interest at the very least.”

