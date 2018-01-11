Chris Paul‘s uncontested layup with 12.8 seconds remaining in Houston’s 121-112 Wednesday night road victory against the Portland Trail Blazers got under Damian Lillard‘s skin.

Lillard took offense to Paul’s bucket since the Rockets held a seven-point lead with the ball, and the outcome no longer in doubt.

CP3 finished with a season-high 37 points, to go along with 11 assists and 7 rebounds.

