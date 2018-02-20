Damian Lillard Met With Blazers Owner To ‘Spark That Urgency’

by February 20, 2018

damian lillard point guard

Damian Lillard says he wanted to “spark that urgency” in Blazers owner Paul Allen during a one-on-one meeting last month.

In an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Lillard said that without an urgency to improve, “then you’re just going out there playing” (starting at 1:47):

“It was just me showing urgency, like, spark that urgency… figure out, OK, what do we have to do? We’re a 5-, 6-seed. What do we have to do to make the jump?

“If you don’t have a line of communication with people who can make the changes or the people who can make impactful things happening for the better, then you’re just going out there playing.”

