Damian Lillard Met With Blazers Owner To ‘Spark That Urgency’

Damian Lillard says he wanted to “spark that urgency” in Blazers owner Paul Allen during a one-on-one meeting last month.

In an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Lillard said that without an urgency to improve, “then you’re just going out there playing” (starting at 1:47):

“It was just me showing urgency, like, spark that urgency… figure out, OK, what do we have to do? We’re a 5-, 6-seed. What do we have to do to make the jump? “If you don’t have a line of communication with people who can make the changes or the people who can make impactful things happening for the better, then you’re just going out there playing.”

