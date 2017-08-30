Blazers star Damian Lillard isn’t ruling out the possibility of a player eventually surpassing Michael Jordan as the GOAT.

But he doesn’t think people will be able to admit it.

Asked if he thinks LeBron James could surpass Jordan, Lillard replied that Jordan will always be No. 1 in people’s minds.

@Dame_Lillard you think Bron has a shot to become the GOAT? — Amaan Khan (@amaanstur) August 30, 2017

I don't think ppl will ever be able to admit someone is better than Jordan even if they are lol… https://t.co/DiLT7BLHd5 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 30, 2017

