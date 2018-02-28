Damian Lillard: ‘I Want To Be The Best Trail Blazer Ever’

by February 28, 2018
207

All-Star point guard Damian Lillard has been on an absolute tear lately, setting the Trail Blazers franchise record with a 31.4 scoring average in the month of February. Over the last six games, he has averaged 37.2.

After the Blazers toppled the Kings on Tuesday for their fourth straight win, Lillard told reporters he aims to be “the best Trail Blazer ever,” via Kerry Eggers of the Portland Tribune:

Portland currently holds the No. 5 seed in the West with a 35-26 record.

