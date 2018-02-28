Damian Lillard: ‘I Want To Be The Best Trail Blazer Ever’

All-Star point guard Damian Lillard has been on an absolute tear lately, setting the Trail Blazers franchise record with a 31.4 scoring average in the month of February. Over the last six games, he has averaged 37.2.

After the Blazers toppled the Kings on Tuesday for their fourth straight win, Lillard told reporters he aims to be “the best Trail Blazer ever,” via Kerry Eggers of the Portland Tribune:

‘@Dame_Lillard after setting franchise mark with 31.4 scoring avg. in Feb: “I want to be the best Trail Blazer ever. I can’t say things like that without leading the team to a successful season, winning games, and having a huge impact on that happening. That goes along with it.” — kerry eggers (@kerryeggers) February 28, 2018

Portland currently holds the No. 5 seed in the West with a 35-26 record.

RELATED

Damian Lillard Met With Blazers Owner To ‘Spark That Urgency’