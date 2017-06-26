Lakers president Magic Johnson recently said that D’Angelo Russell‘s lack of leadership was a reason why the team decided to trade the point guard.

Magic Johnson on D’Angelo Russell: "We want to thank him for what he did for us. But what I needed was a leader.” Full quote: pic.twitter.com/3FhPthOpN1 — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) June 23, 2017

During his introductory press conference in Brooklyn on Monday, Russell called Johnson’s criticism “irrelevant” now that he’s a Net. (starting at 4:48).

“It is good to be here. Can’t really control that, what they say, I’m gone. So it’s the past. I am here now. It’s irrelevant, honestly.” […] “Wherever they put me, I am going to take advantage of it to the fullest and that’s me being the leader right away. “I am looking forward to the challenge. You saying my leadership is being questioned, this is an opportunity to make the best out of it.”

Russell made his first appearance in Brooklyn at the BIG3 season opener on Sunday, but was reportedly greeted with “a lot of boos.”

D'Angelo Russell gets introduced for the first time at Barclays Center since being traded here last week. He gets received with lots of boos — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 25, 2017

