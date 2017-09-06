Most observers are busy imagining Kyrie Irving putting on dazzling scoring exhibitions in Boston, but Celtics president of basketball ops Danny Ainge thinks his new point guard will be shine the most as a playmaker.

Ainge says that without LeBron James‘ ball dominance, Irving’s passing ability will improve in Beantown.

Danny Ainge calls Kyrie Irving “special” and explains his vision of the blockbuster trade that acquired the All-Star point guard. pic.twitter.com/xlwsKvBgNl — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 5, 2017

Ainge gave up Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and two draft picks for Kyrie:

“You’ll see that he’s a better passer,” Ainge said. “I think people that watch Kyrie play a lot can see his passing and his potential there as a passer. LeBron was pretty much the point guard in Cleveland and Kyrie was a point guard often when LeBron wasn’t on the court. I think that he’s a fantastic passer and I think that defensively he’s got to improve and I think he will in Brad [Stevens’] system”

