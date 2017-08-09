The Nuggets have brand new duds, and with that, apparently comes a renewed sense of confidence.
Denver big man Darrell Arthur says they challenge the Golden State Warriors for the NBA championship next season.
Darrell Arthur: "We can be a contender for sure, right up there with Golden State." pic.twitter.com/d7ehUqeWn1
— Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) August 8, 2017
The Nuggets haven’t reached the postseason since 2013.
Per the Denver Post:
“We can be a contender, for sure,” Arthur said of the upcoming season that will coincide with the new, darker-blue uniforms. “Right up there with Golden State.”
It would probably take a new uniform with a Superman cape attached for the Nuggets, and most other Western Conference teams, to ascend to the level of the Warriors by next season.
But as the Nuggets aim to reach the postseason for the first time since 2013 while celebrating their previous 50 seasons, with the first nine in the ABA, perhaps a new look, which features a dominant navy blue hue with only a trim of the old baby blue schemes, couldn’t hurt.
“I never thought I’d see the day,” Arthur said of the recycled component of the jersey. “But these jerseys are actually really nice. They are a lot lighter than last year’s jerseys. Especially when you start sweating, it’s like you have a weight vest on. That won’t be a problem with these.”
