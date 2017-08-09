The Nuggets have brand new duds, and with that, apparently comes a renewed sense of confidence.

Denver big man Darrell Arthur says they challenge the Golden State Warriors for the NBA championship next season.

Darrell Arthur: "We can be a contender for sure, right up there with Golden State." pic.twitter.com/d7ehUqeWn1 — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) August 8, 2017

The Nuggets haven’t reached the postseason since 2013.

