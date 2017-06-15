Rockets general manager Daryl Morey recently scoffed at the idea of the Golden State Warriors‘ supposed invincibility.

Not one to waste James Harden’s prime years in awe of the defending champs, Morey told ESPN that he has something potentially big in the cards.

“They are not unbeatable,” Morey said of Golden State. “There have been bigger upsets in sports history. We are going to keep improving our roster.” […]

“We are used to long odds. If Golden State makes the odds longer, we might up our risk profile and get even more aggressive.

“We have something up our sleeve.”