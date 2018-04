Former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale will meet with the Knicks and Suns about their head coaching vacancies.

While visiting the Warriors practice on Friday, Fizdale told reporters that the interviews are scheduled for next week.

Fizdale also plans to interview with the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns sometime next week https://t.co/ADEfA98vu3 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 14, 2018

