Report: Knicks Eyeing Five Candidates to Replace Jeff Hornacek

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek‘s days in New York appear to be numbered, and five candidates have reportedly emerged as potential replacements.

Mark Jackson, Doc Rivers, David Blatt, Jerry Stackhouse and David Fizdale are all said to be in the running for the gig should the Knicks get rid of Hornacek.

Here are 5 Knicks coaching candidates if team dumps Jeff Hornacek (and the LeBron James connections), via @FisolaNYDN https://t.co/D8H1an92va pic.twitter.com/dxn19cydvc — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) March 21, 2018

The Knicks collapsed following a promising start to the season, and Hornacek says he wants to know about his job status heading into next year.

