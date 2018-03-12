David Robinson: Gregg Popovich Doing ‘One of His Best Coaching Jobs’

by March 12, 2018
217
david robinson gregg popovich

David Robinson says Gregg Popovich has done “one of [his] best coaching jobs” navigating a Spurs season scarred by the Kawhi Leonard drama and other injuries.

While guesting on ESPN’s First Take, Robinson called the Spurs’ success “remarkable” (starting at 1:44):

“We’re having our challenges. Everybody’s got to figure that stuff out. Everybody’s got to grow up.

“LaMarcus is having a phenomenal year on the court. But it’s a whole different thing—you being great, and you making the guys around you great. You got to learn how to do that. How to bring those guys along.

“I think this has been one of Pop’s best coaching jobs. To have the record, and be where they are, and be as competitive as they are given the injuries and what we’ve had is really remarkable.”

RELATED:
LeBron James Calls Gregg Popovich ‘One Of My All-Time Favorite People’

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Putting Himself Through ‘Insane Workouts’ To Get Back

4 days ago
3,369
NBA

Kawhi Leonard Says He Wants To Finish His Career As A Spur

5 days ago
1,417
NBA

Pau Gasol Suffers ‘Bad’ Shoulder Injury vs Grizzlies

6 days ago
785
NBA

Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard ‘Working Hard’ to Return

2 weeks ago
7,146
kawhi leonard danny green
NBA

Danny Green: ‘We Knew Kawhi Leonard Was Going To Be Back’

2 weeks ago
19,258
kawhi leonard spurs return
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Rejoins Spurs, Aiming For March Return

2 weeks ago
4,370

TRENDING


Most Recent
daniel theis meniscus

Daniel Theis Out For Season With Torn Meniscus

12 mins ago
26

NBA And NBPA Establishing Independent Mental Wellness Program

38 mins ago
30
ray allen rajon rondo

Ray Allen: Rajon Rondo Claimed He Carried Celtics To Championship

42 mins ago
1,099

LeBron James Hopes to Play Against His Son in the NBA

2 hours ago
866
david robinson gregg popovich

David Robinson: Gregg Popovich Doing ‘One of His Best Coaching Jobs’

2 hours ago
217