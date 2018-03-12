David Robinson: Gregg Popovich Doing ‘One of His Best Coaching Jobs’

David Robinson says Gregg Popovich has done “one of [his] best coaching jobs” navigating a Spurs season scarred by the Kawhi Leonard drama and other injuries.

While guesting on ESPN’s First Take, Robinson called the Spurs’ success “remarkable” (starting at 1:44):

“We’re having our challenges. Everybody’s got to figure that stuff out. Everybody’s got to grow up. “LaMarcus is having a phenomenal year on the court. But it’s a whole different thing—you being great, and you making the guys around you great. You got to learn how to do that. How to bring those guys along. “I think this has been one of Pop’s best coaching jobs. To have the record, and be where they are, and be as competitive as they are given the injuries and what we’ve had is really remarkable.”

