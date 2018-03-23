David Robinson: Tim Duncan Is ‘The Best Thing That Happened To Me’

by March 23, 2018
17
tim duncan david robinson

Spurs legend David Robinson says Tim Duncan was “probably the best thing that ever happened to me” during his career.

In an interview with HoopsHype’s Alex Kennedy, Robinson credited Duncan for helping him win championships and allowing him to “grow up and be a better a player.”

“Tim was maybe the best thing that happened to me in my whole career. Obviously, having owners like Red McCombs and Peter Holt was fantastic and coaches like Larry Brown and Pop were phenomenal.

“But I can say that Tim is probably the best thing that ever happened to me. He helped me as an individual to grow up and be a better a player.

“He helped us achieve the long-term goals that we set, winning championships. And he helped us become the model franchise over a 25-year period.”

