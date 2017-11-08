Suns rookie Davon Reed drops by the SLAM Dome to talk his career at Miami, draft night, learning from Tyson Chandler and Jared Dudley and watching Devin Booker on a night-to-night basis.
Listen above or check us out on audioBoom, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play.
