The trade deadline came and went without the Clippers moving center DeAndre Jordan, who was certainly on the block and popped up in several rumors throughout the last few weeks.

Asked after Friday’s game whether he feels wanted by his team, the big man admitted he doesn’t really know:

Jordan is averaging 11.4 points and 14.9 rebounds per game. His contract has a player option in 2018-19.

