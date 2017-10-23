Eric Bledsoe has made it clear that he wants out of Phoenix, and DeAndre Jordan would gladly welcome him back to Los Angeles.
Come back home bro
— DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) October 22, 2017
The Clippers traded Bledsoe to Phoenix in 2013.
The 0-3 Suns fired head coach Earl Watson.
Per the AZ Republic:
They’ve lost two games by 40-plus points and allowed 132 points in a loss to the Lakers. The Suns are really bad, and Eric Bledsoe’s future in Phoenix has been an uncertain topic the past few seasons.
It’s not the first time that Bledsoe has expressed some misgivings about being in Phoenix.
In July, Bledsoe talked about how he has embraced his life in the Phoenix area, but followed that up quickly with: “At the same time, I want to win.”
