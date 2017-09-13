DeMar DeRozan was irked by Sports Illustrated ranking him 36th in their NBA player rankings ahead of the 2018-19 season.

DeRozan, 28, reacted in much the same way last summer, when the mag ranked him 46th in the League.

The All-Star guard is coming off career-best averages in points (27.3) and assists (5.2) for the Toronto Raptors.

Per the Globe and Mail:

He had a similar reaction last year at SI’s No. 46 ranking, tweeting “FOH 46” and “ProveEM.” DeRozan did just that, earning NBA all-star status while ranking fifth in scoring at 27.3 points a game during the regular season. Sports Illustrated had him at No. 61 in 2015-16. This season, SI has DeRozan sandwiched between New York’s Carmelo Anthony and Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton.

