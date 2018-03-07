DeMar DeRozan Scores 42 As Raptors Clinch A Playoff Spot

DeMar DeRozan did more than just score 42 points on Wednesday.

In the Raptors‘ 121-119 overtime win over the Pistons, DeRozan went for 42 on 16-28 shooting, assisted Fred VanVleet on the game-winning shot, and gave us the play of the game on this dunk:

We’re going to overtime, but not before DeMar DeRozan did THIS (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/m3XzhCy1if — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 8, 2018

And with that win, Toronto is now the first team in the NBA to clinch a postseason berth. The Raptors are 47-17 on the season and sit 2.5 games ahead of the Celtics for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Here’s that game-winner from VanVleet: