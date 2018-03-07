DeMar DeRozan: Inspiring Kevin Love ‘Made Me Feel Pretty Damn Good’

by March 07, 2018
395

Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan recently revealed his struggles with depression, telling the Toronto Star that “it’s one of them things that no matter how indestructible we look like we are, we’re all human at the end of the day.”

DeRozan’s acknowledgment helped another All-Star player, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, open up about his own mental health issues in an essay for The Player’s Tribune.

On Tuesday night, DeRozan told reporters that it made him “feel pretty damn good” to inspire Love:

This last week has been probably one of the most incredible things that me personally have witnessed, period…It made me feel, you know, pretty damn good, honestly. So it’s cool to be able to help somebody

RELATED
DeMar DeRozan Opens Up About Struggles With Mental Health

 
