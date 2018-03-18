DeMar DeRozan, Serge Ibaka and Dwane Casey Get Ejected Against OKC

by March 18, 2018
2,880
DeMar DeRozan

The Raptors and Thunder were tied up at 125 late in the fourth quarter today. Kyle Lowry had fouled out by the time that DeMar DeRozan drove to the rim with roughly 30 seconds remaining. He shook Corey Brewer with a behind-the-back dribble and made his way to the rim. Brewer recovered and caused DeRozan to miss the layup. DeRozan thought he was fouled and passionately let referee Marc Davis know. Davis then gave DeRozan a technical.

And with the Raps down by 5 with 11.7 seconds, they turned the ball over on an inbound play.

DeRozan was again unhappy with a no-call and he went off again. Davis ejected him. Serge Ibaka got thrown out moments later.

When the Thunder were shooting their free throw for that ejection, Raps head coach Dwane Casey was also thrown out, even though it seemed like he didn’t say anything to the refs. The Thunder won the game by 7.

   
You Might Also Like
demar derozan toronto kobe bryant
NBA

Masai Ujiri Told DeMar DeRozan He Could Be Toronto’s Kobe Bryant

5 days ago
2,291
NBA

NBA And NBPA Establishing Independent Mental Wellness Program

6 days ago
183
NBA

Post Up: Raptors Snap Rockets’ 17-Game Win Streak on ‘Drake Night’

1 week ago
1,723
james harden demar derozan
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Says James Harden ‘Should Be A Lock’ For MVP

1 week ago
890
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Hangs 42 Points on Detroit

1 week ago
362
NBA

Post Up: DeMar’s Dunk

2 weeks ago
1,417

TRENDING


Most Recent
Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook Gets Fifth Straight Triple-Double

12 mins ago
46
Syracuse

Syracuse Upsets Michigan St. with 55-53 Win in Detroit

30 mins ago
99
DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan, Serge Ibaka and Dwane Casey Get Ejected Against OKC

2 hours ago
2,880
Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony Moves into 19th on All-Time Scoring List

4 hours ago
970
Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert on Tanking: ‘You Don’t Learn How to Win by Losing on Purpose’

5 hours ago
623