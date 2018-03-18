DeMar DeRozan, Serge Ibaka and Dwane Casey Get Ejected Against OKC

The Raptors and Thunder were tied up at 125 late in the fourth quarter today. Kyle Lowry had fouled out by the time that DeMar DeRozan drove to the rim with roughly 30 seconds remaining. He shook Corey Brewer with a behind-the-back dribble and made his way to the rim. Brewer recovered and caused DeRozan to miss the layup. DeRozan thought he was fouled and passionately let referee Marc Davis know. Davis then gave DeRozan a technical.

DeMar DeRozan drove to the rim with about 30 seconds left. He was upset with the contact on this play pic.twitter.com/qr5WIcccrh — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) March 18, 2018

And with the Raps down by 5 with 11.7 seconds, they turned the ball over on an inbound play.

That defense at the end… pic.twitter.com/1cSD521I5J — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 18, 2018

DeRozan was again unhappy with a no-call and he went off again. Davis ejected him. Serge Ibaka got thrown out moments later.

DeMar DeRozan & Serge Ibaka have been ejected from the game. — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 18, 2018

When the Thunder were shooting their free throw for that ejection, Raps head coach Dwane Casey was also thrown out, even though it seemed like he didn’t say anything to the refs. The Thunder won the game by 7.