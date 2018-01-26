DeMarcus Cousins tore his left achilles during the Pelicans’ win over the Rockets Friday and will miss the rest of the season, according to ESPN.

Cousins will get an MRI on Saturday to confirm the injury.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said the following after the game:

“We’re scared about it,” Gentry said. “I feel horrible for him. Everything that he’s done, and what he’s tried to do for us this year and what he’s made himself and the improvements in all areas that he’s made on and off the court, has just been great. I don’t want that to happen to a guy that’s trying to better himself.

The injury came in the final seconds of the game as Cousins fell to the floor, attempting to rebound his own missed free throw. The All-Star center had been averaging 25.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.