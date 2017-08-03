DeMarcus Cousins is “confident” that a lineup featuring him alongside Anthony Davis can work in New Orleans next season.

Cousins told The Vertical that smaller lineups won’t affect him and Davis because they “have a skill set that a lot of bigs don’t have.”

“I think the game is actually playing into our hands,” Cousins said. “I think me and A.D. have a skill set that a lot of bigs don’t have in this league, or the league hasn’t seen in some bigs throughout the history of the game. “I think it actually plays into our hands, and we’re just rolling with the punches. I don’t think [a smaller game] will effect me or A.D. at all. “That sample size we got last season is the reason I’m so confident this season. I believe we can make it work, and I think we’re going to surprise a lot more people than people actually expect. “For some reason we’re being counted out, but that’s actually OK. We’re going to surprise a lot of people this season.”

